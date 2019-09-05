Ignorance of rules should not be an excuse for executives: Steel secy

Executives should be trained to take good business decisions, and ignorance of rules should not be an excuse, Steel Secretary Binoy Kumar said on Thursday. He also said everybody should work fearlessly with confidence and follow all rules and procedures.

"Executives should be trained to take good business decisions which would be a key to organisation's growth," Kumar said, during the second bi-annual three-day Vigilance Conclave organised by the Ministry of Steel and NMDC Ltd, He also stated that "ignorance of rules is not an excuse".

He expressed the need to make distinction between bonafide business decisions and malafide decisions to keep up the morale of dedicated officials. The secretary also said open and transparent decisions require continuous learning and updating of knowledge.

NMDC Chairman and Managing Director N Baijendra Kumar also stressed the importance of transparent and corruption-free environment.

