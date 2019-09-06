Deepika Padukone showstopper at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's 33 years anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sunteck Realty, India's luxury realty brand curated the exclusive Signature Evening to celebrate the 33-years long the fabulousness of ace couturiers - Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla - in association with Sotheby's Realty and Moet & Chandon. Sunteck Realty reinforced its commitment to creating an unmatched living experience and a luxury lifestyle through the high-octane fashion show at Signature Island, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

"We are delighted to celebrate this milestone with Sunteck Homes. We share a mutual vision, reverence for excellence and a love for luxury", said Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. "Sunteck started its journey with the aim to create the most iconic and luxurious realty brand in India. We believe in adding utmost value to our customers, patrons, and shareholders in whatever we do. Signature Evening is a special initiative, conceived and designed to enhance the living experience at our premium luxury brand, 'Signature Island', BKC", said Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director, Sunteck Realty Ltd.

The evening exuded a spirit of flamboyance, fabulous scale, and frothy fun as models and dancers weaved together to tell a story as the duo presented their couture and debuted a brand new menswear label, Mard by Abu Sandeep. Because the guys deserve to indulge themselves too. The show's sets, choreography, and F&B set new standards of luxury. Because breaking the bar has always been the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Signature. Every element, every minute detail counted and combined with Fashion - it created a scintillating experience. At the very heart of this event was the fashion presentation.

A mesmerising blend of collections and moods, each range told a story; each story met the next to form one captivating journey. It was the ultimate swirl of style. Six months in the making, the duo dug deep into their aesthetic, returned once more to the drawing board. The collection is a dream, a flight of fantasy, infused with their relentless passion for constant innovation. The circle is a key and recurring motif in the ranges and symbolises their state of mind and soul. Their eternal philosophy of design. Always rethinking, always revisiting their sensibilities. Creativity comes full circle. And every circular movement is at heart, a passionate experiment to journey even bigger and more afar.

"We wanted to design and create a mood at this show which allowed your imagination to soar along with our creative expression. It's a very special milestone for us. A celebration of the circle of style and our creativity. This collection is a symphony of ranges, a fluid flow of melodious creativity. Ultimately this collection is an expression of experimentation. It is in our DNA as artists to always tell many stories through a single show. At the heart of our design expression are multiple dreams brought to a single reality. We are always restless, ever enthused by a desire to break boundaries and make the impossible, reality. This collection sees a new birth as we celebrate our own history and write the future. We are reaching out, challenging ourselves in our continuing mission for beauty. This collection is our creative vision for the future. It is a statement of our commitment to reinventing ourselves, to reach ever higher, to set a new standard of expression", said Abu & Sandeep. Deepika Padukone was the showstopper for the show. She wore the piece de resistance ensemble, "The Circle of Life" ghagra. A mesmerising handcrafted masterpiece on the skin, hand-embroidered with pearls, Swarovski stone, and Resham embroidery. Paired with a crystal and pearls blouse and fabulous drape.

"I am delighted to be here this evening and walk for Abu and Sandeep. Their work is priceless. It's a fantasy ensemble, perfect to mark their design milestone and the dream homes created by Sunteck", said Deepika. Young actor Meezan Jaffrey opened the Mard by Abu Sandeep debut collection. The perfect muse for a label which oozes swagger and style for the 21st-century man. Impeccable tailoring meets whimsical style as black comes alive with applique and embroidery in a feast of colours. Putting the oomph and masses of attitude into menswear.

"I'm loving this evening. And fab clothes. Boys wanna have fun as they look good and Abu and Sandeep's designs do just that", said Meezan. Also spotted on the ramp in Mard were Aashim Gulati and Varun Toorkey. Celebrities seen present and supporting the designer duo were, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Twinkle Khanna, Rinkie Khanna, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Sunita and Rhea Kapoor, Kokilaben Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant,Sonali Bendre, Sussane Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Natasha and Adar Poonawalla, Gaurav and Pratima Bhatia, Isheta Salgaocar, Ananya Birla, Pinky Reddy, Samyukta Nair, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Vaibhavi Merchant, Mozez Singh, Gayatri Oberoi, Iman Allana, Suresh and Devieka Bhojwani, Prerna Malhotra, Poonam Bhagat, Rita Dhondy and many others.

Reworking classics like the Anarkali, playing with fabric and unleashing its potential for volume and layering, and the use of impeccable embroidery and dazzling embellishments to set the surface of an ensemble afire with beauty. Since their first show, Abu and Sandeep are renowned for their extraordinary and abundant use of colour. Unlike most artists, their palette is never confined and instead tells as many stories as their limitless imagination dictates. This show took the celebration of colour to another level. The brightest neons and candy which oozed delicious joy, 3D tailoring details, and flirtatious fun.

The duo also pays homage to the beauty of monochrome. The impossible elegance of black visualised through their own eyes. And then finally came the pristine power of their most cherished hue, in an explosion of ensembles in fifty shades of white. Their hallmark piece de resistance, legendary chikankari also graced the ramp. The evening saw the debut of their brand new the menswear label, Mard by Abu Sandeep.

This is menswear which exudes a spirit of swagger and a stand apart style. Decidedly twenty-first century with whimsy in spades. It's about having fun with your clothes and making a statement. Whether it is bursts of colour or oxidized jewellery as stand out focal elements, the silhouettes pay homage to the classical, but also exude a spirit of the decidedly original and futuristic. Mard is visionary, experimental and set to become path-breaking as it sets new rules of sartorial style for the modern male. "We are delighted to bring two extraordinary brands together - Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Sunteck Realty Ltd, to celebrate the circle of life. This association resonates with our ethos to provide our clients with an exceptional experience which is at the core of everything we do", said Samir Saran, Managing Partner, India Sotheby's International Realty.

The 'Signature Evening' was unfolded at Signature Island, an iconic luxury landmark in the heart of India's financial capital, BKC. Signature Island residences are not just homes, but a philosophy of perfection and an address cherished by leading business tycoons and the elite. These duplex residences for the discerning few offer supreme luxury with every intricate detail being a masterpiece of precision and craftsmanship to ensure comfort and flawless luxury. Signature Island coins every element of everlasting style that is synonymous to the sovereign lifestyle of its residents. Driven by a taste for finer things in life, Signature Island offers only what is truly desired by its residents. The architecture embodies traditional aesthetics infused with modern design, allowing every inch of individual homes to suit their panache. Unique privileges - that the power address offers - are exclusive access to world-renowned hospitality and concierge services, specially curated rejuvenation spaces and utmost privacy to the residents.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Showstopper at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's 33 Years Anniversary at Signature Island by Sunteck Realty

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)