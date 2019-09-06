Sensex rallies 337 pts, Nifty reclaims 10,900 level

The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 337 points on Friday, led by gains in energy, banking and IT stocks as global investor sentiment improved on hopes of a trade truce between the US and China. The 30-share index ended 337.35 points, or 0.92 per cent, higher at 36,981.77. It hit an intra-day high of 37,012.98 and low of 36,727.66.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty settled 98.30 points, or 0.91 per cent, higher at 10,946.20. During the day, the index touched a peak of 10,957.05 and a low of 10,867.45. Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tech Mahindra, Maruti, NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Kotak Bank, rising up to 3.77 per cent

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Tech, HUL and ITC were among the losers, shedding up to 2.42 per cent. According to experts, regular news flow from the RBI and the finance ministry have helped to stabilise equity markets lately.

Investors were further calmed by news of upcoming resumption of talks between China and the US, they added. Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and Kospi settled in the green.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading in the positive zone in their respective early sessions. The Indian rupee appreciated 16 paise (intra-day) to trade at 71.68 per US dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading flat at USD 60.94 per barrel (intra-day).

