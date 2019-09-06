Dharmendra Pradhan to engage with counterparts in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, accompanied by an official and business delegation, will be visiting Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar from 7-12 September 2019. He will engage with his counterparts in oil & gas as well as steel sectors in three countries and also participate in the 8th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable (AMER) at Abu Dhabi on 10 September, where India is the co-Host along with UAE.

In Saudi Arabia, the Minister will have meetings with his counterpart, the Minister of Energy, H.E. Khalid Al-Falih and the senior management of ARAMCO, the National Oil Company of Saudi Arabia. During his meetings, Shri Pradhan will seek to further enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the entire value chain of the hydrocarbon sector. Saudi Arabia has traditionally been a top supplier of crude oil to India.

During his visit to UAE, the Minister is scheduled to meet his UAE counterparts H.E. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO and discuss issues of bilateral hydrocarbon as well steel sector engagement within the overall framework of India-UAE Strategic Partnership. He will also participate in the 8th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable (AMER), which India is co-hosting along with UAE. India will host the 9th edition of Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable in 2021.

On the sidelines of 8th AMER, Shri Pradhan will also meet his counterparts from the Asian region and Heads of international energy organizations, who are attending the Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable and the World Energy Congress.

In Qatar, the Minister will pay a courtesy call on the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister of Qatar, H.E. Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, apart from meeting his counterpart, the Minister of State of Energy Affairs of Qatar, HE Saad Sherida Al Kaabi. Qatar is India's largest LNG and LPG supplier.

(With Inputs from PIB)