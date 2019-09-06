Tata Steel on Friday entered into a pact with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) for the third phase of Green School project in Jharkhand and Odisha. The third phase of the project will be implemented in four new schools in Angul, Odisha, and is expected to reach out to more than 9,000 school children and 450 teachers directly and five lakh community members indirectly, the company said in a statement.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the Green School Project will focus to engage the school fraternity in taking actions to achieve viable impacts in and around the school campuses with focus on bio-diversity and waste management issues.

* * * * * * Fortum India inks pact with HAU for research on paddy, paddy straw

* Finnish clean energy firm Fortum India on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar for establishing collaboration in research on paddy and paddy straw. Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University has been constantly working towards the management of paddy straw.

Fortum’s partnership with HAU will strengthen understanding of the theoretical and practical knowledge and, expertise in the areas of studying the properties of rice straw and other agri-biomass, socio-economic impact, probable supply chain and other possible area of support in Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)