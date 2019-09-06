Capacit'e Infraproject bags Rs 4,502 cr contract from Cidco

Capacit'e Infraprojects on Friday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 4,502 crore from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) for constructing over 21,000 residential units in Navi Mumbai. The contract is a part of the Navi Mumbai planning authority's plan to create 90,000 affordable homes under its mega housing scheme at a cost of around Rs 18,000 crore.

Cidco has proposed to built these flats at several locations in Navi Mumbai, some of which include Taloja, Kharghar, Panvel and Kalamboli. ************************* Deccaleap Technologies launches two fire safety products *Pune based start-up Deccaleap Technologies on Friday launched two fire safety products Thro and F-Protekkt to address the fire safety issues in both household, offices, hotels, vehicles.

The two products are user friendly and easy to store. To stop fire from spreading, one has to simply throw the product 'Thro' on the fire to douse it completely. The non- toxic chemicals used in this product cuts off oxygen supply and stops fire from spreading any further while the other product is self-activated engine fire extinguisher, the company said.

*********************** NSE Academy ties up with Deakin University *NSE Academy, a subsidiary of the stock bourse, on Friday announced a tie-up with Australian varsity Deakin University for jointly developing learning programmes. A memorandum of understanding was signed to collaborate and develop joint programme or learning services and creation of non-award graduate programs in India, an official statement said.

********************** Event Capital acquires 80% stake in IGX *Event Capital on Friday announced a 80 per cent stake purchase in IGX, a games expo for an undisclosed sum. Event Capital is a company of the Laqshya Group, which is into media and advertising..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)