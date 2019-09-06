Escorts Showcases India’s first Hybrid Concept Tractor at Exclusive 2019

At Exclusive 2019, Escorts' annual innovation platform, India's leading engineering conglomerate, Escorts Limited, announced India's first Hybrid Concept Tractor powered by fuel and battery both. Pioneering the concept, the company is launching this in the range of 70-75 HP which can be boosted up to 90 HP with the help of its hybridization feature. This unique ability in a tractor brings to the market a product that reduces the emission and increases the efficiency for the customer. Also, by displaying an exclusive smart range of Tractor Driven Mini Sugarcane Harvester & self-propelled spraying technology, Escorts re-affirms its thought leadership in farm mechanization & precision agriculture space.

Escorts' Hybrid Tractor is an eco-friendly and a cost-effective product. It has four operating modes. In Hybrid mode, the machine uses two sources of energy, diesel, and electric, to propel the vehicle. In Pure Electric mode, Tractor can run only on Batteries with Zero Emissions. In ICE direct mode, the tractor is driven and operated as a conventional tractor with an Internal Combustion Engine. It has three charging modes – Regeneration, when excess power is available while working, ICE (thru Internal Combustion Engine) and plug-in mode, in which the vehicle in standstill position connected to a standard wall socket with a charging device.

The company also showcased Hybrid backhoe loader concept, India's first, for smarter and greener construction equipment space. Launching in the range of 50HP Engine along with Hybrid technology which can provide up to 75HP power. The product offers exceptional overall performance with higher productivity, fuel efficiency, & convenience at reduced carbon footprints. The machine has Regenerative mode which sends back the energy to the battery during the excess power available in the engine. It has three working modes – Hybrid, ICE -Diesel and Electric -Excavator only.

Adding to its engineering & innovation prowess, Escorts also offered a major highlight by showcasing India's first multi-utility Rural Transport Vehicle, RTV concept named "Rider" to address the required mobility in rural farming and hard terrain manoeuvring. The RTV will also enable applications in haulage, construction, agriculture produce logistics, and various other utility segments offering a payload capacity of 750 KG and an optional four-wheel-drive mode.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman and Managing Director, Escorts Ltd., Mr. Nikhil Nanda, said, "After the successful launch of electric and autonomous concept tractors in the last two exclusive platforms, it is indeed a proud moment for Escorts to have pioneered in developing India's first concept Hybrid Tractor, Hybrid Backhoe & an RTV this year. Through our focus on innovation and R&D, Escorts has always strived to make world-class technology-driven products available to the farming and infrastructure space. These smart technology solutions are developed to cut down on emissions and increasing fuel efficiency boost productivity and agriculture output.

