OPPO Reno2 Z Debuts, With All-New ColorOS 6.1 That Combines Powerful Software and Hardware

On September 6, 2019, OPPO’s latest Reno2 Z made its Indian debut. This latest iteration of OPPO’s popular Reno series will redraw the boundaries of users’ creativity, as it comes packed with photography-enhancing features, like a quad camera setup and outstanding Hybrid Image Stabilization technology, while also allowing users to enjoy ultra-dark night shots and super-stable video shooting on the go. OPPO’s Reno2 series provides powerful software and hardware, like Ultra Steady Mode, SOLOOP video editor, dual Wi-Fi and more.

Ultra Dark Mode, seeing what we can’t see

The Reno2 Z’s Ultra Dark Mode covers an entire range of different night scenes thanks to its powerful NPU and the fine-tuned algorithms of ColorOS 6.1. When brightness is less than 5 lux, the OS will automatically activate Ultra Dark mode, which boosts the camera’s photosensitivity far beyond that of a naked eye, allowing you to reveal objects in the night with the use of a built-in NPU that quickens picture processing. Users can now capture stunning scenes like fireflies at night and candlelit dinners.

Ultra Steady Mode, enabling dynamic shooting with minimal shake OPPO’s industry-leading Ultra Steady Mode ups the stability of videos, enabling users to capture smooth, steady videos while running, skiing, skateboarding, cycling, and more. It also boasts Electronic Image Stabilization and Optical Image Stabilization, which compensate users’ shaky shots more accurately. Check out this comparison video to see its improved stability over the previous Reno series.

SOLOOP video editor, creating eye-catching video with ease

Reno2 series features an independent video editing APP, SOLOOP, which creates a seamless experience covering video shooting, editing and sharing. With SOLOOP, users can create videos with one tap and then share them on their favorite social media platforms. It can identify and categorize scenarios using intelligent sorting, while also providing various templates with different music and filters.

With Dual Wi-Fi, say goodbye to unstable connections Unlike most dual Wi-Fi functions on the market, which only support dual-channel connections (2.4GHz and 5GHz), the ColorOS 6.1 dual Wi-Fi can connect to two Wi-Fi simultaneously. Dual Wi-Fi refers to the ability to connect two Wi-Fi networks at the same time using the capability of DBS/DBDC chip, making surfing the web faster and smoother. This can help improve the overall speed and enable seamless transitions between different Wi-Fi networks.

Tougher Security, for more peace-of-mind

Reno2’s ColorOS 6.1 better protects user data, allowing users to use a third-party App without providing their personal information like call history, contacts and more. ColorOS 6.1's exclusive “Hide Apps” function can help users to hide App icons for apps that are set as encrypted, avoiding any potentially embarrassing leaks of sensitive personal information.

Thanks to powerful hardware and software like Ultra Dark and Ultra Steady Modes, SOLOOP video editor, Dual Wi-Fi, and toughened security, the Reno2’s ColorOS 6.1 delivers an outstanding user experience that’s smarter, slicker and safer. Check out https://www.oppo.com/in/smartphone-reno2/ for more information.

About ColorOS

ColorOS is a highly-customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly-designed Android-based mobile OS by OPPO.

ColorOS supports multiple languages including English, Thai, and Indonesian, with over 300 million users as of today.

