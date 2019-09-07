GoHive starts 8th co-working centre with over 400 seats in Gurugram

Co-working startup GoHive has started its eighth centre in Gurugram, Haryana with capacity of more than 400 seats spread over 20,000 sq ft. The new centre, located in Paras Trinity project on Golf Course Extension Road, will offer office space for startups, young enterprises and professionals. All its eight centres are in the national capital region.

The new co-working centre is spread over a carpet area of 20,000 sq feet with more than 400 workstations, the company said in a statement. Last month, GoHive had raised Rs 2.5 crore from investors to expand its operations.

With this funding, GoHive said it aims to double its current size and reach 5,000 seats within a year, with presence in the National Capital Region, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Co-working segment is gaining momentum in India because of huge demand of quality office space from startups, small and medium enterprises and large corporates, which are now preferring flexible workplace with minimum hassles.

