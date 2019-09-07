PSU oil cos resume jet fuel supply to Air India at 6 airports

PSU oil firms on Saturday resumed jet fuel (ATF) supplies to cash-strapped Air India following talks mediated by the government, an official spokesperson said. Supplies to Air India resumed from Saturday evening, he said.

Declining to give details of the agreement reached at talks earlier this week, the spokesperson said Air India has agreed to payment terms for future ATF purchases. ‎Last month, Indian Oil Corp and other two oil marketing companies had stopped‎ supplies to Air India in Pune, Vizag, Cochin, Patna, Ranchi‎ and Mohali seeking Rs 5,000 crore in unpaid ATF dues.

