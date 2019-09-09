NSE Academy and Deakin University Sign MoU for Development of Joint Programs in India

NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NSE and Deakin University, an Australian publicly funded university, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and develop joint program/learning services and creation of non-award graduate programs in India.

The MoU signing between NAL and Deakin is considered significant, on the backdrop of driving digital frontier to enable globally connected education for the jobs of the future.

NAL and Deakin will explore opportunities to develop a range of joint program/learning services and the creation of joint non-award post-graduate programs to prepare stakeholders with skills needed to succeed in a dynamic and demanding business environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abhilash Misra, CEO, NSE Academy, said, "In our endeavor to bring world-class content closer to learners, we are excited about the addition of Deakin University to our list of elite partners. We will be jointly working towards creating pathways for Indian students for higher education in Australia and also create online and classroom Executive Education programs for mid-senior executives in India."

Speaking on the MoU agreement, Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor, and Deakin University said, "With each passing year, workplaces are witnessing a change in the skills required in every profession. Due to a dynamic workplace environment, constant reskilling is required at every level. Our collaboration with NSE Academy is based on the need for education providers to come together with the industry leaders to contribute to the upskilling of workers. We will focus on providing the right tools and technologies to enable people to reskill to help navigate them through their careers."

Also speaking on the MoU signing, Professor Gary Smith, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global Engagement), Deakin University, said, "We are honored to have collaborated with NSE Academy to focus on reskilling of individuals. Today employees and employers alike are equally worried about the lack of adequate skills in individuals in every field. Educational institutions and organizations should work together to focus on mid-career reskilling of individuals. It will ensure a tandem between the skills required at the workplace and the skills attained at academic institutions."

This association of NSE Academy & Deakin recognizes the critical focus required for both organizations and individuals for mid-career upskilling. The collaboration will aid companies by contributing to the upskilling and reskilling of the existing workforce to encourage business growth.

