Mustard seed futures up on spot demand

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 09-09-2019 14:26 IST
Mustard seed prices rose by Rs 7 to Rs 3,953 per quintal in futures trade on Monday on accumulation of positions by traders at the spot demand.

Marketmen attributed the uptick in mustard seed prices to pick-up in demand from oil mills amid tight arrivals from producing belts in physical markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed contracts for October delivery rose by Rs 7, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 3,953 per quintal with an open interest of 60,720 lots.

COUNTRY : India
