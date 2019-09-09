WIN begins work on construction of second plant in Bengaluru

The Aerospace business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) on Monday said it has commenced the construction of its second plant in the city, which will house Aerostructure Machining and Surface Treatment Lines for aerospace components and would employ about 300 people. The company performed a ground-breaking ceremony for the new plant in Aerospace Special Economic Zone at Devanahalli here.

Spread over ten acres, the plant will come up in phases, the company in a release said adding, in the first phase, machining operations will start in the first quarter of 2020. In the second, surface treatment lines for aerospace components will commence by 2021, it said, adding that when the new facility is fully operational, it would employ about 300 people.

The first plant, spread over seven acres, manufactures hydraulic actuator parts for landing gears and engine cowl opening systems, the company said. Besides, the company manufactures aero structural parts, it said, in January this year, the Wipro Aerospace commenced deliveries to Boeing from this plant.

"We believe in building an integrated ecosystem for precision flight-critical components and systems. This is important to our success. Once the second plant becomes operational, our facilities will be spread over 17 acres in the SEZ in Devanahalli," Wipro Infrastructure Engineering CEO Pratik Kumar said. Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) set up the aerospace business in 2013 as a solutions provider in Actuators (Cylinder & Piston), Aerostructures, Machining, Sheet Metal, Assembly and Testing.

"Over the years Wipro Aerospace has built its capability in precision actuator and aerostructure parts. With this expansion, we will be well positioned for assembly and testing of actuators as well as critical landing system structural assemblies," Head of Aerospace Business in IndiaSrinivas Devareddy said..

