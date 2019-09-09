Gemopai Electric launches e-scooter Astrid Lite at Rs 79,999

Gemopai Electric, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, on Monday launched an electric scooter Astrid Lite, priced at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom). The company has started the pre-bookings of the scooter which comes with a range of 90 km per charge and three drive modes.

"With Astrid Lite, our intention is to evolve the electric scooter options in the market for everyday commuter," Gemopai Electric Co-Founder Amit Raj Singh said in a statement. The company now has over 50 dealers across the country and Nepal, he added.

Goreen E-Mobility and Opai had inked a pact for joint venture technology transfer and cooperation for further developing electric two-wheeler models for the Indian market. China's Opai Electric is one of the largest manufacturers of electric vehicles in the world.

