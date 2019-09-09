India, Singapore reaffirm commitment to boost ties

India and Singapore on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to fully realising the enormous potential of the bilateral ties, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the 6th Joint Ministerial Commission here and called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other leaders. Jaishankar along with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan reviewed the whole range of bilateral issues at the joint commission.

"Reviewing the solid progress in India-Singapore relations with FM @VivianBala at the 6th Joint Ministerial Commission. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to fully realising its enormous promise," Jaishankar tweeted. Jaishankar called on Singapore Prime Minister Lee and discussed with him bilateral ties and the issues concerning the world.

"Thank PM @leehsienloong for receiving me today. An inspiring discussion on the current state of the world and what it means for the India-Singapore partnership," Jaishankar tweeted. He also had good interaction with Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on scaling up trade and investment.

"Economic cooperation is a vital pillar of India-Singapore relationship," Jaishankar said. He also met former prime minister Goh Chok Tong.

"Great insights and enormous wisdom as always. So many ideas from the architect of our contemporary relationship," Jaishankar, who previously was India's high commissioner in Singapore, said.

