MUMBAI, SEP 9 (PTI)OILS :- (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1065.00 Kardi Expeller 915.00 Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 810.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 845.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 792.00 Refined Palm Oil 636.00 Soyabean Ref. 748.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 830.00 Rapeseed Exp. 800.00 Copra white 1320.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed 830.00 Castor Comm. 1156.00 F.S.G. 1166.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1146.00 Mowra - Neem 1050.00 Karanji 740.00DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 27500.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 35000.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 23000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 32348.00 Castor Extr. 7075.00OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 5325.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8450.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 10400.00 Gr Javas 70/80 10000.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 9700.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5000.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10700.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 10500.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9900.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9600.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 9300.00 Sunflower Seed 4300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 5600.00 Castorseed Bombay 5630.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - Oilcakes:-Groundnut Expeller Oilcake Rd (per met.tonne50%):RS.30,500/-Kardi Expeller Oilcake Rd(per2 metric tonnes) : UNQTD

Groundnut Extraction (per metric tonne) : UNQTD----------------PTI MUMSSB SSB

