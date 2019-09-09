Skipper eyes Rs 524cr order from PGCIL

City-based Skipper Ltd is expecting to win an order worth Rs 524 crore from Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited (PGCIL), a company official said on Monday. At a time when private power sector investments remained sluggish, such orders from public sector undertakings are crucial to meet the target of order book, Skipper Director Sharan Bansal said.

Skipper, a leading manufacturer of power transmission and distribution structure, said it has emerged as "favourably placed" in a new turnkey project for supply and installation of 765kV, 190 km transmission line under tariff based competitive bidding for green energy corridor projects. "We are happy to be favourably placed in this project from PGCIL. With the bids being finalised for the green energy corridors, we are optimistic for better order inflows in the months to come," Bansal said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)