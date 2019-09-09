International Development News
JLR sales dip 7 pc in August to 34,176 units

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 09-09-2019 19:28 IST
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a part of Tata Motors, on Monday reported a 6.7 per cent decline in total sales at 34,176 units in August as compared with the year-ago period. Sales of Jaguar brand were at 9,702 units during the month, down 17.8 per cent from the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Land Rover sales were at 24,474 units, down 1.4 per cent from the same month last year, it added. "While the global market remains challenging, we have seen a second month of consecutive growth in China," JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.

COUNTRY : India
