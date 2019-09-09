Rs 2 Lakh cr investment potential in energy efficiency projects: BEE

India has an investment potential of Rs 2 lakh crore in energy efficiency projects which would lead to saving of 388 billion units of electricity in the next 10 years, according to estimates of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). The BEE released these estimates on Monday at the start of an international conference focussed on energy efficiency in the building sector here.

"It is estimated that an investment of Rs 2,000 billion in building energy efficiency activities would lead to a cumulative savings of 388 billion units of electricity for the next ten years with payback of about two years," BEE said in a statement. The conference, Augmenting Nature by Green Affordable New-habitat (ANGAN) is being organised by the BEE along with GIZ under the Indo German Technical Cooperation.

Speakers, delegates, experts and policy makers from 16 countries are participating in the three-day event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)