Frontizo Business Services opens contact centre in Panchkula

Frontizo Business Services Monday inaugurated its new contact centre in Haryana's Panchkula. Frontizo Business Services, a joint venture between the Patni Group and Amazon Asia Pacific, will hire 1,000 people in different roles in this centre by end of 2019-20, said Approva Patni, who is a key investor in Frontizo Business Services.

"Frontizo will be servicing Amazon's customers in Hindi from Panchkula site thus enabling Amazon to service Hindi speaking customers who constitute a sizeable number of their customer base in India," said a company official. The centre opens with 50 customer service agents which will increase to 350 by Diwali, official said in a release here.

Frontizo Business Services, which service Amazon customers, provide support through various channels like e-mail, chat and phones in English and Hindi languages.

