Business highlights

BIZ-CGPOWER-CEO-RESIGN Fraud-hit CG Power CEO Neelkant resigns from subsidiaries

New Delhi: Fraud-hit CG Power Chief Executive Officer K N Neelkant has quit from all the subsidiaries of the company as investors mount pressure for his ouster for the alleged irregularities happening under his watch, sources privy to the development said.

BIZ-DOT-SPECTRUM AUCTION DoT making all efforts to hold spectrum auction by Dec: Source

New Delhi: The Telecom Department is making all efforts to hold spectrum auction in the current calendar year despite the tight timeline, a senior DoT official has said.

BIZ-JIGNESH SHAH INTERVIEW After exchanges, Jignesh Shah sees 100-times bigger opportunity in 'startup ecosystem'

New Delhi: After setting up 14 exchanges across six continents in a span of ten years, engineer-turned-financial market wizard Jignesh Shah now sees 100-times bigger business potential in a 'startup ecosystem' which he feels can create up to 10 crore jobs over the next decade

BIZ-ASEAN-INDIA India, ASEAN agrees to review free trade pact in goods

New Delhi: India and 10-member bloc of South-East Asian nations have agreed to review their free trade agreement, signed in 2009, to make it more business-friendly and boost economic ties.

BIZ-YESBANK-PAYTM Paytm in discussion to buy stake in Yes Bank from co-founder Rana Kapoor

New Delhi: Digital payments major Paytm is in discussions to buy stake in Yes Bank from co-founder Rana Kapoor, according to sources.

BIZ-SMALLSTOCKS Small stocks take big hit, tank up to 15.42 pc so far in FY20

New Delhi: Smallcap and midcap indices of the BSE have tumbled up to 15.42 per cent so far this fiscal, taking bigger hit when compared to their blue-chip peers.

BIZ-GOLDETFS Gold ETFs register first inflow in 9 months in Aug at Rs 145-cr on higher gold prices

New Delhi: Gold exchange-traded funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 145 crore in August, making it the first such infusion in nine months, as higher gold prices and weak rupee have made investors bet big on this safe-heaven asset.

