US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on global growth fears

Reuters
Updated: 10-09-2019 19:06 IST
U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as weak economic data from China pointed to slowing growth in the world's second largest economy, adding to fears of a global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.68 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 26,805.83.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.42 points, or 0.25%, at 2,971.01. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.46 points, or 0.46%, to 8,049.98 at the opening bell.

