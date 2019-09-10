Taiwanese investors visit hardware parks of West Bengal

With "Make in India" initiative attracting IT and telecom hardware manufacturers in India, Taiwanese investors are exploring investment opportunities in West Bengal. A 25-member Taiwanese delegation visited two hardware parks near the city on Tuesday.

"The Taiwanese delegation today visited Naihati and Sonarpur hardware parks to explore investment opportunities," state IT Secretary Debasish Sen told PTI. Naihati is around 40 kilometre from the Kolkata while Sonarpur is about 20 kilometre.

Sen said the 10 acre Sonarpur park is ready for hand over while a portion of the Naihati facility, which is being set up on 70 acres of land, is ready. Several Chinese and Taiwanese smartphone and other IT hardware makers are scouting land for a manufacturing base in India as the production cost is rising in their countries..

