Automation Anywhere Partners With ANSR

ANSR Consulting Inc, a leading global platform for consulting, design, build and operate solutions for Global Capability Centers 'GCCs' with operating subsidiaries in India and Poland is developing a comprehensive suite of digital talent solutions 'ansr-BOTs' designed to enhance productivity and efficiency across core retail functions, including merchandizing and distribution, in partnership with Automation Anywhere, a leading global RPA platform provider.

As a part of this partnership, ANSR will also offer Automation Anywhere's intelligent RPA platform to its GCC clients to help support their RPA agenda journey. The enterprise-grade platform unites sophisticated RPA, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and embedded analytic technologies

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Lalit Ahuja, CEO, ANSR, said, "ANSR is very excited to partner with Automation Anywhere and create an industry leading platform to enable GCCs support the automation agenda of their parent companies by leveraging the power of Automation Anywhere suite of products. As a leading global provider of GCC platform solutions to the global retail industry, ANSR will provide automation solutions across a plethora of core retail functions including merchandizing and distribution. ANSR is committed to accelerating the adoption of intelligent automation solutions to boost enterprise productivity and efficiency. We are very excited to partner with Automation Anywhere to pioneer and unleash the potential of digital talent in the foreseeable future."

"Increasing competition, changing regulatory environment and the need for instant gratification from consumers are all changing the dynamics of how global brands attract, retain and grow their customer base. GCCs in India have led a silent digital revolution for their parent organizations to stay relevant by leveraging automation, analytics and AI to create new business models. We are excited to partner with ANSR to shape joint customer success stories and create significant value for their stakeholders," said Milan Sheth, EVP - IMEA Automation Anywhere.

The ANSR Automation Anywhere strategic partnership is aimed at establishing an industry leading alliance to empower GCCs across India lead the automation agenda for their parent organizations, which include the top consumer facing brands across the world.

About ANSR

ANSR is a global provider of consulting, design, build and operate platform services for Global Capability Centers 'GCCs' (also known as captive centers). ANSR is headquartered in Dallas, TX with operating subsidiaries in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Krakow.

ANSR provides end-to-end solutions across the entire GCC life-cycle, including Strategy/Business Consulting, infrastructure design & build-out services, regulatory approvals, talent acquisition services, the transition of business functions, building new business capabilities in areas such as analytics & digital and innovation.

Since its inception, ANSR has established over 40 GCCs with cumulative headcount of over 55,000 FTEs, invested over $1.3B in capital and leased over 6 M sft of real estate.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ansr.com/

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which the world's leading organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. Over 3,100 enterprise brands use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

