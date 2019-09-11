NLC India exceeds 1GW installed renewable energy capacity

Public sector NLC India Ltd, formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd, on Wednesday said it has surpassed the 1 GW installed renewable energy capacity at its facility. The Tamil Nadu-based 'Navratna' company under the Ministry of Coal had a present mining capacity of 30.6 million tonne of lignite per annum.

The present power generation capacity, including that of its joint venture with TANGEDCO, is 5,192 MW. In a notification to stock exchanges, the company said, "95 MW capacity of the 109 MW solar PV power plant at Avathandai, Veppankulam and Kadamangalam village, Ramanathapuram, out of the 709 MW solar power projects awarded by TANGEDCO has been successfully commissioned".

With this, the total installed renewable energy capacity of NLCIL has exceeded 1 GW, the company said. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 56.25 apiece up by 1.17 per cent over the previous close on BSE..

