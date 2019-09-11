Telco wars: Airtel launches 1Gbps broadband offering at Rs 3,999/month

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched its broadband offering 'Airtel Xstream Fibre', promising 1Gbps speed for Rs 3,999 a month, raising the competitive heat in a market that has recently seen commercial roll-out of Jio's fibre based services. "Starting today (on Wednesday), Airtel Xstream Fibre is available to homes, SOHO (Small Office Home Office) and small commercial establishments in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad," Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

In the coming months Airtel Xstream Fibre will be rolled out in more markets, the statement added. Airtel Xstream Fibre is offering broadband at 1Gbps for Rs 3,999/month with 3,400 GB data. It will also give unlimited landline calls to any network in India along with 'AirtelThanks' benefits.

The benefits include three months of Netflix subscription, one year Amazon Prime membership and access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream app. "With growing proliferation of 4K HD content, high end online gaming and IoT (Internet of Things), we have introduced the 1Gbps Airtel Xstream Fibre for connected homes and premises where multiple users and devices are online concurrently," Sameer Batra, CEO – Broadband, Bharti Airtel said.

Batra further said that along with Airtel Xstream devices and applications, the latest fibre offering would deliver strong experience to customers with fast speeds and content on a single platform. Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel had announced its Xstream platform comprising video streaming apps for the home entertainment segment. The company had announced a suite of streaming devices including set top box for watching content available on the Airtel Xstream app, formerly Airtel TV, on television sets and desktops.

A pitched battle between telcos is unfolding in the fixed broadband space after billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio announced launch of its fibre-based broadband service on September 5, offering minimum internet speed of 100 Mbps for Rs 699 a month. Jio will also provide set top box, router, free voice calling anywhere in India, television based video calling and conferencing service, zero-latency gaming and device security of up to five devices in all the plans ranging between Rs 699 and Rs 8,499.

It is offering complementary television sets (alternately two month plan extension, and double data options) to annual subscribers of broadband plans in the range of Rs 1,299 to Rs 8,499. Jio Fiber also offers 1 Gbps speed for Rs 3,999 a month, with 2,500 GB data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)