Power Sportz to get International Excellence award

Its another feather in the cap for Power Sportz. India’s first Sports news channel, and the world’s first Live Sports Web TV, has been conferred the India International Excellence Awards (IIEA) for its outstanding work in the world of digital journalism.

As a precursor to the award function, Honourable Former President, Mr Pranab Mukherjee, launched the award at the Constitution Club of India, last evening.The IIEA award is going to be given at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai on September 14.

Former President of India and Bharat Ratna Awardee, Dr Pranab Mukherjee will be the Chief Guest of the award night while Mr Vipul, Consulate General to Dubai is scheduled to be the guest of honour. Countries from Armenia, Tunisia, Azerbaijan will also be gracing the event with their esteemed presence. The royal family of UAE, will be part of the award ceremony. Bollywood personalities will be adding colour to the glittering ceremony

On her part, Kanthi D Suresh, the founder and Editor-in-Chief, Powersportz said, “It’s a great honour to be awarded the IIEA award. I am sure this is just the beginning. Our performance is being recognized and I am sure that we will leave a lasting mark in the annals of digital journalism with our innovative ideas and technology,” she added.

It must be mentioned here that recently Powersportz had tied up with Uber Careem in the Middle East and North Africa region. This is its second foray into the Global market, the first being the coverage of the World Cup, with international experts from Australia and West indies, part of their expert panel.

Kanthi D Suresh, is also the first Indian woman to head a sports channel. She had in an interview indicated her clear desire to push the channel across global frontiers and was also eyeing the USA market. It is in the midst of this, that the channel has been conferred the international award.

It is the only sports channel till date in India being led by a woman, and its remarkable growth within an year of launch has certainly caught attention, globally PWR

