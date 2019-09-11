CAI maintains cotton output at 312 lakh bales in August

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has maintained its August estimate of the cotton crop production for 2018-19 season (October-September) at 312 lakh bales, the same as July, mainly due to poor rainfalls. The CAI has maintained its cotton crop estimate for the northern zone at the same level as in its previous month's estimate at 59 lakh bales, a release said here.

However, there is a reduction of 10,000 bales in the cotton crop estimate for Punjab and an increase of 10,000 bales in the cotton crop estimate for Southern Rajasthan. The cotton crop estimate for the central zone was maintained at the same level at 180.68 lakh bales although there is an increase of 50,000 bales in the crop estimate for Gujarat and a reduction of 25,000 bales each in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

There is no change in the cotton crop estimates of the remaining states, CAI added. The total cotton supply estimated from October 2018 to August 2019 is 363.02 lakh bales, which consists of the arrivals of 307.02 lakh bales up to August 31, imports of 23 lakh bales up to August 31 and the opening stock estimated by the CAI at 33 lakh bales at the beginning of the season.

Further, the CAI has estimated cotton consumption from October 2018 to August 2019 at 288.75 lakh bales, while the exports (excluding cotton waste) is estimated at 43 lakh bales up to August. Stock at the end of August 2019 is estimated at 31.27 lakh bales, including 17.55 lakh bales with textile mills and remaining 13.72 lakh bales with Cotton Corporation of India and others (MNCs, traders, ginners among others)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)