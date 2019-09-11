Pawan Hans stake sale: Govt extends EoI deadline by a week

The Government has extended the deadline for submission of expression of interest (EoI) for Pawan Hans stake sale by a week, a source said on Wednesday. The deadline was to expire on Thursday.

The government holds 51 per cent stake in Pawan Hans, which has a fleet of 43 helicopters. The remaining 49 per cent is with oil and gas behemoth ONGC. This is the second time the date has been extended since the government came out with the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) for strategic disinvestment in its chopper services providing entity Pawan Hans Ltd in July.

"The date for submission of EoI for stake sale in Pawan Hans has been extended by a week now from the earlier deadline of September 12," the source told PTI. The Government had on July 11 issued fresh bid document for strategic disinvestment on PHL with August 22 as the last date of submission for EoI and intimation to a short-listed bidder in September.

However, it announced the extension in date to September 12, and timelines for all other subsequent activities were also changed accordingly. The government has appointed SBICap as its advisor to advise and manage the strategic disinvestment of PHL.

This is the third time in last 16 months, the government has sought to attract a buyer for Pawan Hans, which is estimated to have posted the loss to the tune of Rs 72.42 crore in the previous fiscal..

