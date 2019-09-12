Bengaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) Following are today's

Following are today'scommodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4800-5400: Medium 4400-4600: Jowar2700-2900: Jaggery Cube 3800-4100: Jaggery ball 4300-5000:Coriander Seed 7500-14500: Chillies fine 13250-17250: PotatoBig 1600-2000: Medium 1000-1600: Onion Big 2500-2900: Medium2000-2500: Small 1500-2000: Tamarind 5600-10800: Garlic4700-8200: Horsegram 3700-4500: Wheat 2500-3300: Turmeric8500-13800: Turdhal 7600-9400: Greengramdhal 7600-8400: Blackgramdhal 5400-10000: Bengal Gramdhal 5400-6100: Mustard4500-5400: Gingely 13800-15000: Sugar 3200-3600: GroundnutSeed 11000-11800: Copra 17000-19000

Groundnut oil (10kg): 890-1350 Coconut oil (10kg):1850-2300 Gingely oil: 3000-3600 Ghee(5kg): 450-500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)