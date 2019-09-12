ACG Group Announces Winners in First-of-its-kind 'Art in a Capsule' Competition

More than 80 miniature works of art received from entrants around the world

MUMBAI, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG Group, the only supplier in the world offering end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, has announced winners in the first-of-its-kind 'Art in a Capsule' competition. Initially launched in April of this year, the contest challenged aspiring artists to create miniature masterpieces - so tiny, in fact, that they could fit inside one of the company's signature capsules.

More than 80 miniature entries were received from around the world. The winner of the $5,000 grand prize was Ajay Kumar Mattewada, whose diminutive depiction of an India military cavalryman stood out from the pea-sized pack. Second and third places went to Rusi Barucha and Arthur Lazaryan, respectively. Jessica Noelle Morse and Silas Gonzalez, also won $1,000 apiece for a special Judge's Discretion category.

Though its entries were small in stature, the competition itself received artwork from far and wide: 30 from ACG's home country of India, 30+ from the United States and 25 from Europe and 4 from Latin America. The innovative artwork showcased a diverse range of styles and subject matters, and were judged on three parameters: execution, concept and "wow" factor. Jury members included Ms. Nandini Singh, a prominent collector of Indian Art; Prof Vishwanath. D. Sable, Dean, Sir JJ School of Art; one of the oldest and respected art institutions of India and Ms. Nina Neve, an art connoisseur and 'Wildlife artist of the year' coordinator at David Shepherd Wildlife foundation.

Regarding the competition, Mr. Peter Neve, CMO, ACG, said: "We are quite happy to see the response to our Art in a Capsule competition from across the world. It has garnered attention from promising artists, and we were inspired by how each entrant painstakingly laboured over the project, displaying not only talent but also drive and passion."

ACG founders, the Singh Family, have been one of the most formidable corporate art collectors in India. As connoisseurs of art, the family has built a collection that now boasts over 400 individual paintings and sculptures and have supported many artists over the past 50 years.

About ACG Group:

ACG Group is the world's only integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company absolutely committed to delivering exceptional solutions to the global pharmaceutical industry. The company's diverse product range of Capsules, Films & Foils, Engineering, and Inspection systems meets international regulatory requirements. ACG is committed to just one goal: to offer everything needed for efficient capsule and tablet manufacturing.

ACG has over five decades of experience and is present in over 100 countries, with more than 4,500 associates around the world. Our customer-centric approach has won us many loyal, satisfied customers and partners by nurturing relationships.

For communication issues, contact ACG media relations management team at

press.office@acg-world.com , +91-9871830883/8879793484

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/974738/Winnner_Miniature_Art.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640402/ACG_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)