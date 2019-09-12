August retail inflation rises to 3.21 pc due to higher food prices

Retail inflation rose marginally to 3.21 per cent in August from 3.15 per cent last month on the back of higher food prices, the government data showed on Thursday. August's Consumer Price Index (CPI) food price inflation stood at 2.99 per cent as compared to 2.36 per cent month-on-month, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

This is the 13th straight month where inflation has remained below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 per cent. In August last year, however, the consumer price index stood at 3.69 per cent.

Food prices accounting for about half of the inflation basket have been rising mainly due to the impact of uneven monsoon rainfall across the country. (ANI)

