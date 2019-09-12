Service job roles in SMEs hard to fill: Indeed

Leading job site Indeed India on Thursday said it has found that certain job roles in the service sector belonging to small and medium enterprises are "hard to fill". At a time when the job market is reeling under tremendous pressure from various sectors, the findings offers some direction to the job seekers, the company said.

Registered nurses and sales specialists topped the "hard to fill" chart with 33 per cent of the vacancy, followed by clinic manager (27 per cent), according to the study. In Kolkata, jobs of sales specialist, sales intern, and sales advisor face the similar scenario.

With 52,69,814 MSME units, West Bengal accounted for 11.62 per cent of MSMEs, the highest in the top 10 states of the country. "With MSMEs projected to create more jobs in the coming years, the sector holds huge potential in terms of job creation. We hope to provide an easy hiring solution to smaller businesses," Indeed India MD Sashi Kumar said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)