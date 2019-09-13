OPPO Disrupts the Mid-segment With A Series 2020; Launches A9 and A5 With Powerful Quad Camera

OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand, further strengthening its A-series in India, has launched OPPO A9 2020 and OPPO A5 2020. In line with its vision to provide the best-in-class technology at a compelling price, OPPO will be offering a quad-camera setup coupled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, making it the perfect choice for fast-paced digital natives.

In addition to the quad-camera, both the phones come with a host of disruptive features including a massive 5000 mAh battery, which when fully charged, keeps the phone running for up to 19 hours. This, combined with the 8GB/4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, makes OPPO A9 2020, a powerhouse designed in line with the demand of the youthful consumers. Furthermore, to cater to a wider set of audience, the A5 2020 comes with 3GB/4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sumit Walia, VP Product & Marketing, OPPO India said, "Continuing with the legacy of the A-Series, OPPO A9 2020 and OPPO A5 2020is designed to cater the needs of today's youth, who are always looking for more. With its futuristic and user-friendly design, the new smartphones ensure an immersive and interactive experience for everyone. Following the global recognition for delivering on cutting edge technology at an affordable price, OPPO A series has seen unprecedented success since its launch. From introducing the quad-camera to OPPO's latest video stabilization technology for shooting high-quality videos, OPPO A series 2020 ensures quality pictures and videos anytime, anywhere."

Specifications

OPPO A9 2020

OPPO A5 2020

Screen

New 6.5" Nano Waterdrop Screen

Sunlight screen

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3+

Blue Shield

New 6.5" Nano Waterdrop Screen

Sunlight screen

Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3+

Blue Shield

Colors

Marine Green and Space Purple

Mirror Black and Dazzling White

CPU Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Rear Cameras

Quad Camera setup with a 48MP primary camera + 8MP Ultra-Wide Lens + 2MP Mono Lens + 2MP Portrait Lens

Quad Camera setup with a 12MP primary camera + 8MP Ultra-Wide Lens + 2MP Mono Lens + 2MP Portrait Lens

Front Camera

16MP AI Beautification

8MP AI Beautification

Storage

8GB/4GB RAM and 128 GB ROM

3GB/4GB RAM and 64 GB ROM

Audio

Dolby Atmos® Sound Effects

Dolby Atmos® Sound Effects

OS

ColorOS 6.0.1

ColorOS 6.0.1

Battery

5000mAh battery

5000mAh battery

Versatile Camera Technology

The OPPO A Series 2020 comes with a multipurpose Quad Camera setup to provide the consumers with infinite creative possibilities. The OPPO A9 2020 is equipped with 48MP Main Camera + 8MP Ultra-Wide Lens + 2MP Mono Lens + 2MP Portrait Lens. And, the OPPO A5 2020 features 12MP Main Camera + 8MP Ultra-Wide Lens + 2MP Mono Lens + 2MP Portrait Lens. Both the handsets are developed to satisfy users' needs for all shooting angles and scenarios, including the Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and a whole host of artistic portrait styles.

The 48MP primary lens in the A9 2020 improves image clarity with higher resolution, which helps to capture more detail and take clearer pictures. The 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens brings more diversity in terms of picture composition and expression, making it easier to capture a larger shot in a smaller space. The Mono lens and Portrait Lens allow users to add retro, grainy and atmospheric filters to portrait shots, creating more personalized images for users, offering new styles that are unique to what other smartphone brands are currently offering.

The Ultra Night Mode 2.0 ensures efficient noise reduction, while HDR and Multi-Frame Technology provides users with night photography that highlights more details than the human eye can perceive.

The A9 2020 is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera, while the A5 2020 is equipped with 8MP selfie camera using AI Beautification technology for selfies to cater to different markets and the latest trends. The camera technology automatically identifies skin tone, age, gender, and skin colour.

Both A9 2020 and A5 2020 feature OPPO's latest stabilization technology, designed to meet the consumers' growing demand for high-quality action videos, with 4K video shooting capabilities. This allows more stable shooting while running, walking, cycling and more, along with improved video filters that allow users to create their own movies with the press of a button, ideal for creating eye-catching content in the era of short video apps.

An artistic and user-friendly design

The OPPO A Series 2020 comes equipped with a brand new and more compact Nano Waterdrop screen, with a 31.4% decrease in the overall area compared to the previous generation, for a better look and user experience. A 6.5" full screen has an 89% screen-to-body ratio, which also uses toughened Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3+ that is two times harder than the third generation and offers better resistance to scratches.

However, the OPPO A9 2020 also features a 3D gradient design for a more vibrant, eye-catching look, with each handset made out of four curved 3D sheets, which makes it look thinner and fits comfortably into the hand.

Outstanding Hardware and Software for an Exceptional Experience and Performance

Supporting a 5000mAh battery capacity, the A-series 2020 handsets ensure an all-day use, capable of supporting up to 19 hours of continuous operation.

In terms of audio, the smartphone is equipped with dual stereo speakers that offer improved sound quality, even at high volumes. Dolby Atmos® sound effects allow the smartphone to provide an immersive surround sound effect for the most immersive, thrilling sounds, videos and gaming experiences anytime, anywhere.

Additionally, OPPO A series 2020 handsets pack an ultra-powerful performance, owing to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. Compared to the previous A7 using Snapdragon 450, the A9 2020's CPU is improved by 40%, while its GPU has improved by more than 100%. Especially for the gaming experience, Game Boost 2.0 accelerator technology offers improved Frame Boost and Touch Boost, to provide lightning-fast gameplay response, by reducing touch screen latency and lag, delivering the overall better user experience. Frame Boost provides real-time monitoring of the phone's operations to resolve latency and game lag, while also allocating resources to prevent the phone from overheating or using too much power. Touch Boost makes special adjustments to the responsiveness of the touchscreen while gaming and also ups the sensitivity of the touchscreen while running applications so that the phone feels faster and more responsive.

The handsets run on ColorOS 6.0.1, based on Android 9.0, providing a fresh visual experience that's more sleek, refined and comfortable even after prolonged use. As well as offering fingerprint and facial unlock features, this operating system comes with a whole host of smart functions such as Smart Assistant, Riding Mode, Music Party and Gesture Navigation which improve user convenience, safety and the phone's overall versatility.

Price & Availability

OPPO A9 2020 has a three-card slot (Dual Sim + MicroSD) that can support up to 256GB of memory. It will be available in two variants - 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, priced at INR 16,990 and INR 19,990 respectively. The device will be available in two stunning colors - Marine Green and Space Purple.

OPPO A5 2020 also comes with a three-card slot (Dual Sim + MicroSD) with an expandable battery of up to 256GB of memory. Available in two stunning colors- Dazzling White and Mirror Black, the OPPO A5 2020 will be priced at INR 13,990 for 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant.

Providing a memorable experience for today's generation, the OPPO A9 2020 will be available online on Amazon.in starting 16th September and offline on 19th September. The OPPO A5 2020 will be available online on Amazon.in and offline starting 21st September with exciting offers for consumers:

Online Offers: In exchange for any other smartphone, consumers can get a discount of up to INR 2000/- and an upgrade offer for OPPO users of up to INR 2500/- along with no-cost EMIs for 3 and 6 months. Additionally, the handsets will be available at a 5% instant discount on HDFC credit and debit cards when purchased through an EMI.

Offline Offers

At offline stores, consumers can avail Zero Down payment EMI options on Bajaj Finserv or 5% cashback on HDFC Debit/Credit Cards. Jio customers can enjoy benefits worth Rs. 7,050 and up to 3.1 TB 4G Data on Rs 299 Plan. Vodafone Idea customers get Rs. 3,750 Cashback & 250 GB additional data with a recharge of Rs 255. Airtel Customers will get double data and Unlimited Calling with a recharge of Rs.249.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)