Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Season 2019-20 Launches in Chennai With Massive Participation of Over 5K Attendees

The Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit (MSADC) held in Chennai on September 8, 2019, marked the beginning of the eighth season of Asia's Toughest Obstacle Race. Witnessing a sold-out event of over 5,000 attendees from around the country, the US, and Europe, the L&T Eden Park buzzed with an enthusiastic crowd at as early as 6 am on Sunday morning. What was once India's first obstacle race—created and conceptualized by amateur sports company Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd in 2012—has now become a nationwide phenomenon for trailblazing through a gamut of running events to introduce the Indian audience to a world-class obstacle running track. Here, the racetrack of 5 Kms is interspersed with 15 military-style obstacles that give even the most amateur participants a true test of their own fitness and stamina. Each season, that begins in September, travels to six cities including Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Mohali, before culminating in Delhi NCR in March for a grand season finale.

The first wave in Chennai, as in each of the other cities, is dedicated to the Legends Cup category of participants, where pro-athletes, fitness enthusiasts, as well as army professionals, compete for the biggest prize in the amateur sports space in Asia. Two Maruti Suzuki Swift cars are reserved for top finishers in the men's and women's categories, at the end of the Season, the top five runners receive cash prizes worth INR 5,00,000. Incidentally, the women's category in Chennai saw Diksha Kapoor, the winner from the previous season, finish in the top spot at 00.38.33, followed by Sanjana George, winner of Season 2017-18, finish in the second spot at 00.39.15. In the men's category, two new names clinched the first and second positions- Vivekanandan G who finished at 00.29.45 and Undigai Raman at 00.30.33.

A Brand-New Direction

This year, Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit has explored synergies with brands that can help make the journey of the participants better on the race day. As such, they have launched 'A Better Tomorrow' campaign and aligned their sponsors and partners towards a solitary goal-that of making the social fabric of the lives they touch, more impactful. As title sponsor, Maruti Suzuki propagates a healthier, happier tribe of #SwiftDevilSlayers and supports community-building efforts that make everybody stronger. Associate Sponsor Apollo Tyres comes in strong to support women runners through the tagline 'Stronger Women, Stronger Tribe' and propagates their belief that when the women in your community are strong, the future is secured. Danish sports and lifestyle brand, Hummel, comes in as Apparel Partner, providing each participant with Race Day T-Shirts made from 100% recycled pet bottles-a great move towards sustainability you can bring in everyday life. Nutrition Partner Gaia, an organic homegrown brand, supports healthy living as fundamental to a happy life and will enable the running community with recipes, health tips that will help them prepare for a Healthier Tomorrow. Earthling First, the sustainable waste management company that spearheaded the movement of sustainable event spaces, is a partner with Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit and recycles over 85% of the waste generated at each event, sending less than 15% to the landfill.

The continuous growth that Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit has experienced in the past seven seasons is encouraging for organizers in the disruptive sporting space. Add to that the collective responsibility showcased by some of the country's leading brands from the automobile, lifestyle, and nutrition industries at this event is a promise that there is a community of over 2 million SwiftDevilSlayers and international industry leaders who are leading the way to a brighter future.

