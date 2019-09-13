Coriander futures slip marginally on sluggish demand

Coriander prices fell by 0.02 percent to Rs 5,980 per quintal in futures trade on Friday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic and export demand. Besides, rising arrivals from major producing regions also weighed on the sentiment.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for September delivery declined by Re 1, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 5,980 per quintal with an open interest of 430 lots. Similarly, coriander contracts for October delivery traded down by Rs 6, or 0.1 percent, at Rs 6,120 with an open interest of 27,060 lots.

