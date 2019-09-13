Guar seed futures slip 1.21 per cent on muted demand

Guar seed prices declined 1.21 per cent to Rs 4,205 per 10 quintal in futures trade on Friday on reducing of positions by speculators amid fall in export demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for September delivery declined by Rs 51.5, or 1.21 per cent, to Rs 4,205 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 14,750 lots.

Similarly, guar seed contracts for October delivery fell by Rs 49.5, or 1.18 per cent, to Rs 4,132 per 10 quintal in 85,820 lots. Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants in sync with a weak trend at spot market mainly weighed on guar seed prices.

