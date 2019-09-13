Africa Oil & Power announces Salesian Institute as new community partner

Africa Oil & Power (AOP) is proud to announce the Salesian Institute as the new community partner for AOP's flagship conference and exhibition which will take place at the CTICC 1 on October 9-11, 2019.

The Salesian Institute is dedicated to improving the lives of South Africa's vulnerable children and youth at risk. For over one hundred years, they have been providing education, shelter and emotional support for at-risk youth through a combination of basic education, vocational training, social skills, and neighborhood outreach.

"We are privileged to be working with the Salesian Institute, as their mission is so fully in line with our #MakeEnergyWork theme for this year's Africa Oil & Power Conference," said Guillaume Doane, CEO of Africa Oil & Power. "For us, #MakeEnergyWork means building an energy industry that positively impacts all segments of society, including vocational programs that target the underprivileged. We look forward to opening lines of communication between the Salesian Institute and energy industry stakeholders."

The Salesian Institute has launched several successful initiatives over the years, most notably, the Learn to Live School of Skills which is a program designed specifically for vulnerable and at-risk children and youth. It provides basic education and skills training to youth at risk who cannot cope in mainstream schooling.

The Porsche Training and Recruitment Centre (PTRC-ZA) Mechatronics Technician program is jointly implemented by the Salesian Institute Youth Projects and the local Porsche importer, LSM Distributors (Pty) Ltd. The program equips trainees to diagnose, repair and service vehicles across the Volkswagen Group, which includes Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen, Bentley, and Lamborghini.

Those attending the opening ceremony of the AOP conference will be entertained by the Salesian Institute Learn to Live choir.

AOP will welcome 1,200 delegates over three days, with over 20 ministers and dignitaries set to speak on the main stage. The 2019 AOP #MakeEnergyWork conference will showcase how oil, gas, and power can generate greater opportunities for the people of African nations and stimulate sustainable economic growth.

It is hosted in partnership with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy of South Africa and will take place on October 9-11, 2019 at the CTICC 1 in Cape Town.

(With Inputs from APO)