Amway India's 'Power of 5' Program Creates Remarkable Positive Impact on the State of Malnourished Children

- The baseline findings starkly reveal that every second underprivileged child in Delhi below 5 years of age could be affected by Malnutrition

- With a year of educational interventions to mothers 79% of children came out of the malnourished category

NEW DELHI, Sept. 13, 2019,/PRNewswire/ -- There is a clear demarcation between social classes in India and nowhere is it more evident than in the nutritional landscape. Amway India's 'Power of 5' program, launched in 2018 revealed that in India every second underprivileged child below five years of age could be affected by malnutrition.

Amway launched its globally successful community-based program 'Power of 5' as a pilot in India in collaboration with MAMTA Health Institute for Mother and Child. The program was targeted at the mothers and caregivers of children under the age of 5 years and aimed to improve the nutritional knowledge and practices inclusive of complementary feeding, hygiene practices, growth monitoring, and dietary diversity through extensive educational interventions.

Total number of malnourished children closely monitored

1700

Categories of malnourishment identified

Wasted

Underweight

Stunted

Number of children in the category at the start of the project

1700

1236

750

Number of malnourished children at the end of the project*

328

455

484

In its pilot phase, the program was launched in Kirari, an urban slum and resettlement colony of North West Delhi. Over 9,700 children were surveyed under the age of five years and come across that most of the children were grappling with a huge nutritional gap with 17% children wasted, 31% underweight and 46% stunted. Out of 9,700 children, 1700 were wasted and were identified for further monitoring through the entire course of the program. The results at the end of the campaign were startling and at the same time encouraging highlighting that number of children in the Wasted category dropped from 1700 to 328 (79% drop), in the Underweight category dropped from 1236 to 455 (44% drop) and in the Stunted category dropped from 750 to 484 (14% drop).

Mr. Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, says, "The malnutrition scenario in our country is in a precarious situation with 31% of the total 150.8 million stunted children in the world and half of all 'wasted' children across the globe. 1 At Amway India, we are committed to using our vast global experience in nutrition and wellness to contribute to the Government of India's National Nutrition Mission to raise the nutrition levels in the country."

"Our community-based nutritional education intervention to mother also shows that a simple, yet extensive outreach is the way to improve the nutritional status of under-five children. The first-year result of the 'Power of 5' campaign is quite promising, and we intend to take this program forward on a much larger scale ultimately making an impact in the lives of as many mothers and children as possible. While continuing to do community work in the identified area of nutrition, we have plans to replicate the same in other states across the country," Mr. Budhraja, added.

Aligned with the Government of India's National Nutrition Mission, the 'Power of 5' program benefitted 10,000 children under-five and over 30,000 mothers and caregivers by offering holistic solutions to create awareness and implementing educational interventions. ASHA workers, ANM and Anganwadi workers were sensitized to drive the behavior change among the parents and communities by establishing synergies for timely and inclusive service deliveries to the identified beneficiaries. The program also significantly improved infant breastfeeding practices, vaccination coverage, Vitamin A dosage, and deworming coverage.

Dr. Sunil Mehra, Executive Director, MAMTA-HIMC, says, "Malnutrition in children under 5 years of age is one of the biggest challenges to child health and development in our country resulting in almost 50% of child mortality. We are very happy to partner with Amway India to launch their globally successful program that addresses malnutrition, wasting and stunting in an urban-poor location for a cohort of 10,000 children. And it is encouraging to note that in the first year of intervention the program has shown a significant shift in the nutritional status of these children besides strengthening knowledge and feeding practices of the parents."

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE CAMPAIGN

Education Interventions introduced during the campaign and their results establish the extensive need for on-ground engagement and education of mothers and caregivers to address the malnutrition situation in India. Regular counseling was provided to the beneficiary groups to help them provide better care for their children. Multiple edutainment sessions and nutritional recipe demonstrations were also organized during the span of the program to better equip everyone in attendance.

Infant and Child Feeding Practices

• Families of 98.5% children in the age-group of 0-24 months informed that the child was breastfed since birth, as compared to 85.8% in the baseline survey

• Families giving feeds other than breast milk in the first three days after childbirth reduced from 30% (baseline) to 11.5% (end-line). These other feeds consist of honey, infant formula, Janam ghutti, sugar syrup, gripe water, sugar/glucose water, and fruit juice

• Around 91.5% of families initiated breastfeeding of the new-born within one hour of childbirth compared to 86.2% a year ago.

Vaccination Coverage

• All the doses of BCG, Hepatitis and DPT vaccines was observed to be high. Immunization coverage of basic vaccines in the end-line (81.5%) showed a marked improvement from the baseline (61.5%)

Vitamin A dosage & Deworming

• Around 77.5% of the children had received a dose of Vitamin A within the last six months as compared to the baseline survey where it was around 70.1%

• The intake of any drug for intestinal worms in the last six months was reported to be 54.1%, as compared to 46.3% in the baseline survey

Link to download the images: https://lion.box.com/s/x7os4tx4t4yjvxsmkbnqvxcckcyvo68l

About Amway India

Amway India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amway with headquarters located in Ada, Michigan, USA. Amway is the world's #1[i] direct selling with presence in over 100 countries & territories.

Globally, Amway is 60 years old, US $ 8.8 billion, manufacturer and direct seller of quality consumer goods. Amway's innovation and industry-leading R&D has seen more than 800 patents granted and another 240 patents pending. Amway has nearly 1000 scientists across 100 research and development and quality assurance laboratories worldwide.

Amway India sells more than 140 daily use products across categories like Nutrition, Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, and Consumer durables through Amway Direct Sellers who make personal recommendations regarding the use of distinctive quality products. Amway products are widely recognized and appreciated for their quality and value. These products are backed by a money-back guarantee for 100% satisfaction of use[ii]. With the aim of increasing consumer outreach, Amway has set up more than 63 Xpress Pick & Pay stores across the country.

Amway products are popular not just in India but across the world. Nutrilite is the world's No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand. Nutrilite has established itself as a leading brand in the vitamins and dietary supplements category in India as well. Amway has signed Farhan Akhtar as the brand ambassador for the Nutrilite range in India to further promote the brand. Artistry is India's No. 1 premium skincare brand[iii]. Amway India also offers 'Attitude', an entry-level premium skincare and cosmetics brand targeted at India youth. The product range has been developed keeping the needs of Indian consumers into consideration.

Amway India is aggressively entering newer categories. Most notably, the company launched a Weight management program called 'W.O.W.' (Will over Weight) which has been really appreciated by the consumers in India. Amway forayed into the consumer durables segment with the launch of a premium cookware range Amway Queen, Atmosphere Drive for passenger vehicles in the Air Purifier category and the Energy Drink and the Sports Nutrition segment (Whey Protein) with XS. Last year, Amway launched a range of Nutrilite Traditional Herbs supplements, Attitude Be Bright Herbal SkinCare products and Glister Herbal Toothpaste developed specifically for the Indian consumers.

Amway's manufacturing facility in India is located at Nilakottai in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. India is one of two key global manufacturing hubs for Amway, along with China, in addition to the company's U.S.-based manufacturing operations. Amway manufacturing facility has won the prestigious LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council as being one of the most environment-friendly and sustainable facilities in the country.

