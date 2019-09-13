Google Launchpad Africa’s Class 4 announces 12 startups from varied sectors

Class 4 of Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa kicked off in Lagos and Google has announced 12 startups from across the continent that have been selected.

The overall 12 startups (announced by Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa) include 4 from Nigeria, 3 from Kenya, 2 from South Africa and 1 each from Zimbabwe, Ghana and Uganda. Comprising startups from 6 countries in Africa, this class has collectively earned over USD 600,000 in revenue in the last 6 months.

"We continue to be impressed by the quality of startups that apply to the Launchpad Accelerator Africa programme. Class 4 is no exception and we expect them to build on the successes of the previous three classes," Fola Olatunji-David, the programme's head of startup success and services said.

"With every class, we've been able to refine the programme, improve our support for the participating startups and understand the contexts they operate in. These startups have worked hard to grow their businesses, understand what they needed to do and in some cases pivot their entire model," Olatunji-David added.

According Olatunji-David, Google has successfully refined the programme, improved its support for the participating startups and understood the contexts in which they are functioning. Here are the names of those 12 selected startups operating across varied sectors such as education, agriculture and financial services – Afara Partners from Nigeria, Elewa from Kenya, Brandbook from South Africa, TradeBuzz from Nigeria, Xend from Nigeria, OZE from Ghana, Phenomenal Technologies from Zimbabwe, Eversand from Uganda, Reach from Nigeria, WorkPay from Kenya, Sortd from South Africa and Tulaa from Kenya. These 12 startups in the 4th cohort have raised more than USD 600,000 in revenue in the last 6 months.