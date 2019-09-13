HKEX to continue to engage with LSE shareholders after rebuff

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said it will continue to engage with the shareholders of London Stock Exchange Group after the London bourse emphatically rejected its $39 billion takeover offer on Friday.

"The Board of HKEX had hoped to enter into a constructive dialogue with the Board of LSE to discuss in detail the merits of its proposal and are disappointed that LSE has declined to properly engage," the Hong Kong Exchange said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)