HKEX to continue to engage with LSE shareholders after rebuff

Reuters London
Updated: 13-09-2019 20:19 IST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said it will continue to engage with the shareholders of London Stock Exchange Group after the London bourse emphatically rejected its $39 billion takeover offer on Friday.

"The Board of HKEX had hoped to enter into a constructive dialogue with the Board of LSE to discuss in detail the merits of its proposal and are disappointed that LSE has declined to properly engage," the Hong Kong Exchange said.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
