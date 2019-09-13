DNA Entertainment Networks invests Rs 4 cr in eco tourism start-up B:Live

DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd on Friday said it has invested Rs 4 crore in experiential eco tourism startup 'B:Live' to help the latter expand its presence in India and strengthen its technology platform. B:Live had raised Rs 1 crore earlier this year as seed capital fund which was led by Goa-based Dempo Group Chairman Shrinivas V Dempo and Vimson Group Chairman and Managing Director Shivanand V Salgaocar.

It works closely with multiple state governments to encourage early adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across all tourist destinations in India and plans to bring curated experiences powered by EVs. DNA has made a strategic investment in B:Live to help build unique travel experiences led by innovation and technology, the company said in a statement.

Speaking about the investment, DNA Networks Chairman and Managing Director T Venkat Vardhan said, "Experiential tourism industry is growing more than 100 per cent year on year. While electric vehicles are the future of mobility. The company has pioneered the way for experiential eco tourism initiatives in India with an exemplary business model which is poised for growth." B:Live combines EVs with experiential tourism, he added.

Founded by Samarth Kholkar and Sandeep Mukherjee, B:Live offers tourists experience of the culture and heritage of a destination on smart electric cycles without compromising on comfort and style. Currently, it is operational in Goa, Puducherry and Gujarat.

"With strong support from Ministry of Tourism, state governments and major Hospitality chains, we aim to launch across 10 new locations in India in the next 12 months and 30 locations by 2023. We are also exploring popular experiential tourism destinations in South East Asia and have received a good market response," B:Live founders Samarth Kholkar and Sandeep Mukherjee said.

