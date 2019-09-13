International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Info Edge India enters into pact to invest about Rs 4 cr in Bizcrum Infotech

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 13-09-2019 22:33 IST
Info Edge India enters into pact to invest about Rs 4 cr in Bizcrum Infotech

Info Edge (India) Ltd on Friday said it has entered into an agreement to invest about Rs 4 crore in Bizcrum Infotech that operates ShoeKonnect.

The company has acquired 1,622 compulsorily convertible preference shares and 10 ordinary shares, Info Edge said in a regulatory filing. "The aggregate shareholding of the company, post this investment, in the said entity would be 32.85 per cent on fully converted diluted basis," it added.

ShoeKonnect is a B2B marketplace that enables footwear brands, manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to connect and transact with each other.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : manufacturers retailers
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019