FoodforTravel partners with EaseMyTrip.com

Gurgaon based start-up FoodforTravel on Saturday said it has partnered with EaseMyTrip.com to provide special offers like a free ready-to-eat meal to its customers. "Under the pact, every customer booking a journey with EaseMyTrip.com will get an email with the coupon code of FoodforTravel.in to avail the special benefit of the free ready-to-eat meal," Ajay Jasra, Director FoodforTravel.in said in a release.

The company claims that the start-up aims at bringing Indian traditional ready-to-eat meal options from across the country under one platform. With this agreement now we can reach out to EaseMyTrip.com's large customer base, which includes both vegetarian or non-vegetarians, he added.

The travelers have the freedom to carry with them the ready-to-eat food items of Indian desi flavors starting from breakfast delights to wholesome meals in addition to sweet dishes, he said.

