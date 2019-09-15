Linen Club aims Rs 1,500 cr business by 2024; to add 200 stores

Jaya Shree Textiles' fabric brand Linen Club expects to double its business to Rs 1,500 crore and add 200 stores in its sales network by 2024, said a company official. As part of the expansion, the Aditya Birla Group company is focusing to expand in tier II and III markets along with its cluster-based approach, where people are spending more on tailored clothes.

Besides domestic expansion, Linen Club, which has a couple of stores in the Middle East, is also exploring opportunities to open stores in southeast Asian regions. "We want to double our business and be around Rs 1,500 crore by 2024 along with a network of 400 brand outlets," Aditya Birla Group CEO - Domestic Textiles & Thai Acrylic Fibre - Satyaki Ghosh told PTI.

Besides, Linen Club's fabric distribution to multi-brand outlets would also be doubled to around 11,000 outlets from the present 6,500 units, he added. According to Ghosh, Linen Club's present revenue base is around Rs 700 crore to Rs 800 crore.

"We would introduce lots of new products," he said, adding "we also sell to lots of brands which use our fabric. That business would also grow". Presently, a large amount of its fabric sales comes from non-metro places, where the stitching of clothes is in trend.

On the overseas expansion of Linen Club, Jayashree Textiles Senior VP, Linen Business, Jasvinder Kataria said the company has also long-term plans to introduce Linen Club in the western markets. "As of now, in the short-term its not there but in the long-term we have. We want to open design hubs in the US and Europe. We are already supplying to lots of brands and first endeavor is to go there and understand it (market)," said Kataria.

The company has opened its 195th store at Khan market last week. According to Ghosh, the bulk of Linen Club stores, which is over 100, are in Southern India, where the adoption of linen is high.

"We first concentrated in those markets and then expanded to East states, now Northeast is also responding," he said, adding that there is enough room in north and westerns market to grow where there is a lesser number of stores. Brand Linen Club is promoted by Aditya Birla Group.

