Secure Your Credit Cards and Documents With Purse Care From Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): If you frequently travel by public transport, be it metro, local trains or buses, you may be wary of losing your purse.

The risk is amplified when you are in crowded places such as railway stations, bus stations, markets or malls. Since your purse has essentials like your debit card, credit card, PAN card, and Aadhaar card, losing it can have serious consequences and your financial security is compromised.To help minimise losses resulting from the loss of your purse, Bajaj Finserv offers Purse Care under its Pocket Insurance category. From complimentary fraud protection to financial assistance when you are stranded, Purse Care offers a range of benefits to assist you in times of need. Here's how you can benefit from it:Avail high coverage at an affordable premium: With features like one-call debit/credit card blocking, PAN card replacement, and emergency travel assistance, Purse Care safeguards your finances when your purse is stolen or misplaced. You can get a coverage of up to Rs. 2 lakh by paying a premium of just Rs. 599.Block your lost debit/credit cards with a single call: Misuse of debit and credit cards can cause irreversible financial damage. To safeguard your finances, you can block all your cards with just one call. Simply dial 1800-419-4000, which is a toll-free number, and the insurer will block all your payment cards instantly.Get emergency travel and hotel assistance: If you are stranded and you have no cash or cards with you, arranging emergency stay and travel becomes a challenging task. Fortunately, the Purse Care policy offers financial assistance in the form of an advance so that you can cover your hotel and travel booking costs. This advance can go up to Rs. 80,000 if you are in India or abroad. Additionally, you can also avail an emergency cash advance of up to Rs. 5,000 which is usable within India.Get fraud protection: In case there is any fraudulent activity by using your debit/credit cards, you can access coverage of up to Rs. 2 lakh. This amount will be Rs. 1 lakh for financial frauds involving mobile wallets.Get a free PAN card replacement: The policy also reimburses the cost of PAN card replacement if you lose it along with your purse.Pay the premium online with ease: You no longer have to visit a branch or wait in a queue to pay the premium to avail the benefits of this insurance policy. You can make the payment anywhere, anytime, via one of the following online modes- Online fund transfer, Debit card, Credit card, Mobile wallet or UPI.Enjoy access to F-secure Internet Security: As an add-on, the Purse Care policy offers F-Secure Internet Security, which is an antivirus programme to protect your computer against threats like malware, identity theft, and hacking. It also offers you a Parental Control feature to regulate Internet access for your children. What's more, F-Secure also facilitates secure net banking through its Banking Protection feature.Given these features, purchasing the Purse Care policy from Bajaj Finserv can prove to be extremely useful in case your purse is lost or stolen. To avail this, all you have to do is fill out an online application form, pay the premium via a convenient online mode, and enjoy the benefits of the policy.Additionally, you can avail other Pocket Insurance policies from Bajaj Finserv to secure different aspects of your life. From Water Purifier Insurance to Cycle Cover, Trek Cover, and Adventure Cover, you can choose several affordable policies as per your needs. With premiums starting at just Rs 79, you can choose from several Pocket Insurance products under categories like Health, Travel, Assistance, and Lifestyle.

