Lead futures up on firm demand

Lead prices were trading higher by 0.22 percent to Rs 156.30 per kg in futures trade on Monday as participants built up fresh positions driven by a pick-up in demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in September contracts edged higher by 35 paise, or 0.22 percent, to Rs 156.30 per kg in a business volume of 1,366 lots.

Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in the physical market mainly helped lead prices to trade higher.

