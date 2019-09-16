Refined soya oil futures gain 0.77 per cent

Refined soya oil prices were up 0.77 per cent to Rs 756.5 per 10 kg in futures trade on Monday as speculators raised their bets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in September month moved up by Rs 5.8, or 0.77 per cent, to Rs 756.5 per 10 kg with an open interest of 15,110 lots.

Similarly, the oil for delivery in October contracts edged up by Rs 4.15, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 760.55 per 10 kg in 41,610 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher at futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)