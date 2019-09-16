Stempeutics partners with Cipla for diabetic foot ulcer treatment product

Biotech firm Stempeutics Research on Monday said it has signed an out-licensing deal with pharma major Cipla for novel stem cell product 'Stempeucel-DFU' for treating non-healing diabetic foot ulcer. The deal consists of upfront payment and various milestones-based payments, Stempeutics Research said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Cipla will get exclusive marketing rights for five years in India for the diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) product. Stempeutics will manufacture and supply the product to Indian company, it added. The company, however, did not provide any financial details of the agreement.

The availability of the product in India is expected from the beginning of 2021, after undergoing the Phase 3 clinical trial here, which is expected to begin from October 2019, Stempeutics Research said. "We are pleased to partner with Stempeutics in bringing the next generation of biologics to address unmet medical needs in India. DFU is a serious condition that requires immediate treatment to re-establish blood-flow to the affected area to prevent leg from amputation," Cipla India Business Head Nikhil Chopra said.

Stempeucel-DFU offers a novel treatment approach to the physicians in India to treat DFU and, will substantially improve the quality of life of thousands of patients suffering from this painful disease, he added. Commenting on the development, Stempeutics CEO BN Manohar said: "We are extremely happy to collaborate with Cipla in developing cell therapy product for non-healing DFU."

Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) Group firm Stempeutics is an advanced clinical stage bio-tech company.

