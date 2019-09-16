Wipro, Industrie 4.0 Maturity Center ink partnership

Wipro Limited on Monday announced its strategic partnership with Germany-based Industrie 4.0 Maturity Center GmbH (I4.0MC). Combined expertise will enable manufacturing companies to efficiently implement end-to-end enterprise digital transformation, according to statement issued by the Bengaluru-headquartered company.

I4.0MC is an integral part of the well-known RWTH Aachen Campus and is headed by functional and technical experts of the manufacturing domain and industrial processes, it said. I4.0MC applies the acatech Industrie 4.0 Maturity Index to help manufacturing companies determine what stage of the Industrie 4.0 programes they are at, Wipro said.

"This evaluation helps companies prioritise, align and control digitisation activities across the entire organization", the statement said. This partnership will promote collaboration between academia and industry thought leaders across manufacturing industries such as automotive, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and life sciences, the company said.

Wipro's experienced team of consultants, aligned to the core manufacturing industries, will support their clients through their end-to-end I4.0MC-led transformation journey, it said..

